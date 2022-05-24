ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Shooting in Moody leaves man dead, husband charged with murder

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOODY, Ala. — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a shooting in Moody early Tuesday morning left one man dead and his husband behind bars. Myles Hope Phillips, 21,...

www.wvtm13.com

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa woman charged with attempted murder, DUI for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police responded to a domestic incident call early Friday morning, resulting in charges involving attempted murder and driving under the influence. At 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene of an argument between Lachrisha Fitzpatrick, 34, and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County deputy rescues drowning woman during beach vacation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy is being recognized for his heroic actions while vacationing at the beach. Watch the video above to learn more. The sheriff's said Deputy Tim Sanford and his wife were on the beach when they noticed a woman struggling to pull her friend out of the water. Sanford immediately jumped up and ran to help.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman charged with killing man in Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in Ensley Monday night. Tykirel Jordan, 24, was charged with capital murder in the death of Alpatrick Mckinstry, 32. According to BPD, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 60th Street just after […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man convicted in fatal Birmingham shooting that started as a dispute between kids, escalated to gunfire among adults

A 40-year-old man was convicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of another man when a fight between children escalated to gunfire among the parents. Anthony Burdette Taylor, 40, was initially charged with murder in the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 58-year-old Marcellous Blackmon. A Jefferson County jury found him guilty of a reduced charge of provocational manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
wvtm13.com

Two inmates found dead in two separate incidents

BESSEMER, Ala. — Officials at William Donaldson Correctional facility said two inmates have been found dead in separate incidents. Allen Dewitt Bibbs, 48, was found unresponsive at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a two-man cell. Calenes Jones, 42, was found unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the infirmary where he...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs Warrior man killed in single-vehicle wreck

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Warrior man killed in a single-vehicle accident. Kenneth Michael Francis, Jr., 40, was killed when he wrecked at 2835 Torrance Road in Warrior around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. “The decedent was the driver of 2003 Ford Explorer traveling […]
WARRIOR, AL
CBS 42

Woman facing charge of menacing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, who then fired shots at her in the same parking lot as a Tuscaloosa police officer Thursday in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, a Tuscaloosa officer was working a private property accident on Old Greensboro Road […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Rogersville Police investigating after officer appears to threaten deputies on social media

A social media post by a former candidate in the Lauderdale County sheriff's race is getting a lot of attention and raising concerns in the days after the primary election. The post features a photo of Randall McCrary, a Rogersville Police officer who ran and lost the GOP primary election for Lauderdale County sheriff. In the photo, McCrary is carrying a big stick, and text above the image invites current Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputies to visit him on the farm.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One injured in officer involved shooting

Scammers are calling customers of Decatur Utilities and demanding payment. What can parents do to help their kids understand traumatic events?. Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Madison City Schools took immediate action and asked for extra police presence at its schools today. Housing market. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
DECATUR, AL
wvtm13.com

Warrior man, 40, dies after crashing his SUV into ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. — A Warrior man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. Kenneth Francis Jr., 40, was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Torrance Road just after midnight when the vehicle left the road and went down a ravine. Francis was pronounced dead at the scene. "It...
WARRIOR, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged with murder in Monday-morning Montgomery homicide

A 26-year-old suspect has been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed Monday morning in Montgomery, police said Monday night. Ladarius Williams, 26, of Montgomery, is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on murder charges in the death of 31-year-old Montgomery resident Raja Howard, said Capt. Saba Coleman.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Daily South

This Alabama Sheriff's Office Just Held Its First K9 Graduation

This graduation season has gone straight to the dogs. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just announced is first graduating class of pups from its K9 academy. To make sure everyone stayed safe at the World Games, which are coming to Birmingham, Alabama in July, the police decided to call in a few new recruits. Specifically, a team of well-trained pups who can help solve crime. "We have added a few new faces to our K-9 Team and everyone needed to have recertifications in advance of the World Games coming to Birmingham," Sgt. Joni Money, Assistant Public Information Officer, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release shared by Bham Now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Northport police officer injured during traffic stop

NORTHPORT, Ala. — A Northport police officer is recovering, after being injured during a traffic stop today. Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter of the Northport Police Department reported the officer was called to assist the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop of a person with felony warrants from Texas.
NORTHPORT, AL

