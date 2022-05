MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual “Touch a Truck” event Saturday, May 28, at Highland Park. It starts at 10 a.m. Children will be able to see and interact with fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and a helicopter, just to name a few things. There will also be face painting and other activities for kids to enjoy. It is an opportunity for people to come out and kick off their summer vacation.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO