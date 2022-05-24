ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WATCH: Check Out This Unique, Art-Inspired Mini Golf Course In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5oaO_0fowDnBk00
Photo: Getty Images

A new, artist-designed miniature golf course in Michigan opens to the public on Sunday (May 25). The course was built on the grounds of the Cranbrook Art Museum and is aimed at attracting more people from metro Detroit to the green space in Bloomfield Hills. Check out some videos of the unique course below.

Each of the nine holes, as well as a tenth bonus hole, was inspired by creative elements from Cranbrook's campus and history, from landmarks to art by Crandbrook's Academy of Art alumni.

Some of the course's holes even have interactive elements. According to the Detroit Free Press , “One plays musical notes and one is Skee-Ball inspired, while another, arranged like a life-sized foosball table, encourages competitors to move pieces around and attempt to block golfers’ shots.”

Although the grounds are always open to the public, not many people are aware of that fact. They hope the mini golf course will bring more people to the space.

“Our director, Andrew Blauvelt , was really looking for a way to bring a lot of people to campus who might not necessarily see themselves as contemporary art museum viewers,” public programs curator Lyla Catellier said. “Also, there are lots of people who come to campus but don’t even know that the art museum is here. The grounds are pretty underutilized over the course of the summer but, of course, it’s when they’re the most beautiful .”

The course will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to sunset, but only May 25 through September 25. You can reserve a tee-time here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

21-year-old entrepreneur launches sneaker store at Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Drake Johnson may be young, but he’s now the owner of two shoe reseller locations -- the latest in Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall. Johnson, 21, opened the second and newest location of Restrikted in the mall in mid-May. The store focuses on buying and selling unworn but preowned sneakers from brands like Air Jordan, Yeezy, Vlone, Anti Social, Kaws, Supreme and Offwhite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WUHF

Pizza Wizard puts unique twist on pizza

Rochester, N.Y. — Pizza Wizard on South Clinton Avenue offers a pizza that looks different from any other in the city. Sam Carter took us inside the kitchen to see how Pizza Wizard creates Detroit-inspired pizzas from scratch.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Government
Detroit News

Fans return as Pine Knob hosts first concert after return to old name

Independence Township — Pine Knob opened its 50th anniversary season Friday, the first under the return of its original name, following 20 years as DTE Energy Music Theatre. Thousands of people came out to hear American indie pop trio AJR, known for songs like “The Good Part,” “Bang!” and “World's Smallest Violin.”
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant whipped cream cans in Dearborn: The history and where they are now

DEARBORN, Mich. – They say everything is bigger in Texas, but Michigan has quite the history with oversized things. From the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to the giant Uniroyal tire on eastbound I-94, we have many landmarks throughout the state that can fit into the ‘oversized things’ category.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Mini Golf#Academy Of Art#The Detroit Free Press
100.7 WITL

For $3M This Stunning Rochester Home Will Give You Resort Life Vibes & Room for 20 Cars

Where to begin with this home...seriously. From the resort-style grounds to garage space for 20 cars, it's a virtual playground of luxury. Currently on the market for $3 million, the massive home in Rochester, Michigan was built in 2000 by Moceri Custome Homes. Moceri is a well-known name in the Genesee County area having built several subdivisions and being the former owner of the Grand Mall in Grand Blanc. The family lived for years in the Kirkridge subdivision in Grand Blanc, and Frank Moceri is carrying on his family’s legacy, spanning more than 55 years, started by his late father Dominic Moceri Sr.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s Happening Around the D for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to gather around friends and family. The long weekend is also an ideal time to get out and enjoy the fun activities that are taking place around the Detroit area. Today on “Live in The D”, Jason Carr and Tati Amare chatted about...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

7 Recent Southeast Michigan Restaurant Openings to Know

So many openings, so little time. That’s why Eater Detroit keeps track of them here at the Opening Report. Know of a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or bakery that should be added to this list? Send the details to detroit@eater.com. May 2022. DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A restaurant with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
michiganchronicle.com

Mother of Detroit’s First Lady Passes

Detroit’s First Lady Dr. Sonia Hassan’s mother, Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, passed away on Tuesday, May 24. Described as an extraordinary wife, mother, scientist, and physician, the prominent medical leader shattered gender, cultural and religious norms, and misconceptions. She was passionate about studying and excelling in the male-dominated fields of science and medicine. Dr. Hassan graduated at the top of her class at Cairo University School of Medicine, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Shawky A. Hassan.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Yale, Michigan Bologna Festival 2022 Is A Real Thing

I bet the Yale Bologna Festival is a great place to meat people. All kidding aside, this is indeed a real festival in Michigan and quite popular too. Hey, who would not want to be crowned Bologna Queen or Bologna King? The three-day annual event attracts nearly 20,000 visitors to a 2000-person town. Now, that is impressive.
YALE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Summer scooter curfew established for downtown Detroit riders

Any summer plans for late-night scooting through downtown Detroit have been thwarted by a new curfew established by city officials. The curfew, first reported by Outlier Media, applies to rentable electric scooters in Detroit's Central Business District, bordered by the John C. Lodge Freeway, Interstate 75, Interstate 375 and the Detroit River. In cooperation with scooter operators, scooters will be shut down in this area between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
DETROIT, MI
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy