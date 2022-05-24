Troopers: Broadalbin man charged in Northampton home burglary
NORTHAMPTON – A Broadalbin man has been arrested, accused of illegally entering a Northampton home and then fighting with one of the residents, state police said.
Austin R. Conklin, 24, of Broadalbin, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, along with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and aggravated harassment, police said.
Police responded to the home just after 9 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault. They soon concluded Conklin entered the residence without permission and then fought with one of the occupants, police said.
Conklin is accused of injuring the person, damaging their property and sending them threats via social media, police said.
Those involved were known to each other from a prior incident, police said.
Conklin was arraigned and ordered held on $2,500 bail.
Categories: News, Saratoga County
