ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

This Is How Much Money You Need To 'Live Comfortably' In Texas

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ia8yj_0fow9oFG00
Photo: Getty Images

Do you wonder if how much money you're making is enough to "live comfortably"?

Charles Schwab's Modern Wealth Survey, which looks at how Americans think about saving, spending, investing and wealth , was published this month and it details just how much money you need to live comfortably. In Texas, the survey looked at Dallas and Houston. Here's what the survey found:

In Dallas, residents considered what it takes to be "wealthy" and "financially comfortable" in 2022. The average net worth to be "wealthy" is $2.6 million, while it takes about $840,000 to live comfortably. In Houston, it takes the same to be "wealthy," but to live comfortably, you'd need $919,000.

Nationally, the average net worth needed to be "wealthy" is $2.2 million, while it takes about $774,000 to live comfortably, according to the survey.

About three-quarters of both Dallas and Houston residents say their personal values drive their financial decisions more today than they did two years ago.

To read the full report, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Wealth Survey#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy