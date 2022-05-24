ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports no new coronavirus-related deaths, 969 cases of COVID-19

KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo County on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 969 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
tpr.org

Four arrested in attack plot at Hidalgo County school district

Just days after a shooter in Uvalde killed 19 students and 2 teachers at an elementary school, four males–two 17 year-olds and two minors–were arrested on Wednesday for credible threats to Donna Independent School District in Hidalgo County on the Texas-Mexico border. Nathaniel Seth Montelongo and Barbarito Pantoja,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

DA’s office seeks to shield Weslaco cold case murder affidavit

Civil attorneys at the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office are asking the Texas Attorney General to withhold an affidavit from the public that is related to a recently solved cold case in Weslaco. The Monitor requested the affidavit for the arrest of 50-year-old Alberto Davila, who is accused of...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV school receives ‘threat of violence,’ arrest made

Editors Note: This story has been updated with additional information. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An individual has been arrested after making a “credible threat of violence” against Vanguard Academy. At approximately 3 a.m. Friday, the Alamo Police Department received reports on text messages circling within the community. The message detailed a warning of […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man discovered bleeding on side of road, death investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man discovered bleeding on the side of the road Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, the Brownsville Police Department received a call regarding a medical emergency, according to Brownsville PD. Officers responded to 4083 Boca Chica Boulevard where they discovered a man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
myrgv.com

Police arrest Edinburg middle school student for threat

Police arrested an Edinburg CISD student Thursday evening after receiving a report of a threat on social media. “Edinburg CISD police immediately responded and the juvenile was taken into custody,” a statement read. “All campuses are secure at this time.”. Officials say the suspect, described as a juvenile...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

Four people were arrested in connection to a threat investigation that shut down the Donna Independent School District for the rest of the week. Among those arrested were two 17-year-old students with the district, who were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nathaniel Montelongo and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
southtexascollege.edu

Student Food Pantry at Starr County Campus Awarded $10K

The funds were made possible through two grants including the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) grant by FEMA and the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in 2021 that covers 75% of the college’s shared maintenance fee with the food bank. Funds will cover the cost whenever STC...
STARR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Human Services Department
ValleyCentral

Four Donna ISD students arrested for threats to school

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts across the Valley are on high alert after the Uvalde shooting earlier this week. Donna ISD is one of the schools making changes after receiving information about a credible threat of violence against one of its schools. The school district sent out a notice Wednesday evening advising parents that […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Edinburg CISD ramping up security measures for summer school

Schools across the valley are increasing security due to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 people dead. There is only a few days left until the end of the school year, and some parents are worried about their children returning to summer school after multiple threats were made toward several school districts this week.
EDINBURG, TX
myrgv.com

Uvalde school shooting prompts extra security at Valley campuses

EDINBURG — Thousands of Hidalgo County students and teachers will see heightened police presence on campuses for the tail end of this semester in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas announced as much Wednesday afternoon. Representatives from a variety...
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Flood the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents made 549 apprehensions from four large groups in Starr County and interdicted five illegal alien smuggling events. Over the weekend, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered four large groups near La Grulla and Roma. The groups were comprised of 244 single adults, 193 family members, and 112 unaccompanied children. The illegals are primarily from various Central and South American countries, and Cuba. RGV agents have encountered more than 73 large groups illegally entering the United States since…
STARR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Juvenile carrying toy gun detained across Brownsville middle school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A juvenile was detained after being discovered with a toy gun across the street from a Brownsville Independent School District campus Friday afternoon. At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, a juvenile with a toy gun was detained across the street from Stell Middle School in Brownsville. The district released a statement on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD student ‘removed from campus’ for terroristic threat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An Austin Middle School student was “removed from the campus and will be arrested” after posting terroristic threats, according to an email sent to parents Thursday afternoon. The email was sent by the school and said that “inappropriate social media posts” were made by one student at around 11:25 am. Pharr […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Juvenile male arrested on terroristic threat charge, Raymondville ISD says

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile early Thursday morning for allegedly making a terroristic threat, Raymondville Superintendent Stetson Roane said in a statement. The suspect is an eight grade student at Myra Green Middle School, authorities said. Raymondville ISD police worked with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Edinburg man gets 40 years for sexuallly abusing child

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old Edinburg man to four decades in prison for sexually abusing a child. The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Jorge Moreno went to trial between March 31 and April 8 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
kurv.com

Judge To Consider Mistrial In Edinburg Capital Murder Case

A judge is considering a motion to declare a mistrial in a capital murder case being tried in Edinburg. Defense attorneys made the motion Wednesday after a police officer used the word mugshot when referring to accused murderer Gabriel Escalante. The attorneys said the use of the word could give a negative impression of their client to members of the jury.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday

A free health fair will be taking place in Brownsville this Friday. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5409 Austin Road in Brownsville. Families can expect to see different tables with community agencies offering information. Although Region One is known for offering children early intervention...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Border Patrol rescues migrants from smugglers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector reported six large groups of non-citizens and the disruption of a human smuggling attempt at the checkpoint. According to the agency, agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint rescued 13 migrants from a locked tractor-trailer...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy