The BolderBoulder 10K run will take place on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. The setup and event will impact campus roads/parking from 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, through 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Some routine parking arrangements around the stadium will be modified for this event. Every permit holder from all Main and East Campus lots needing access to main campus must park in lot 327 (the C4C parking garage) on Monday, May 30. Permit holders in lots with extended restrictions will receive alternate parking arrangements via email. Parking staff will be available to assist visitors and permit holders on the day of the event. Traffic attendants will be located at the intersections of Folsom Street/Colorado Avenue,18th Street/Broadway and Euclid Avenue/Broadway.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO