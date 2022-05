The 34-year-old mom says her doctor reportedly told her that she suffered from a post-natal depression and had low iron until she was diagnosed with terminal illness. Unfortunately, the mother has been told that she has between 6 and 18 months to live. The mother of two knew something was wrong after collapsing into bed after a walk and being unable to get out for days. Her family is trying to raise money so the mother can undergo an anti-neopeptide treatment. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have thought that within 5 years of becoming a mummy I would be told I don’t have long to live.” the unfortunate mother said.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 28 DAYS AGO