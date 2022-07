Thursday evening, when it was unveiled and dedicated. The installation ‘Ways to Say Goodbye’ is a 20-foot cast aluminum tree. Its limbs cut near their ends. Large, jagged shards of glass held by those branches. Israeli Artist Ariel Schlesenger tells us the piece represents trauma. The injured tree endures. Nearly 400 people, Holocaust survivors and family, witnessed its unveiling and dedication. ‘Ways to Say Goodbye’ is a major gift commissioned by the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids made possible by the Petska family. The sculpture dedicated in memory of Henry Petska and the six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO