WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the stores insideValley West Mall had no idea the mall was facing foreclosure. "We don't know if we'll be able to stay here for a long time or what's going to happen so we're going to stay here and stay open and stay operating for as long as we can," said Laura Johnson with the Des Moines Children's Museum in the Valley West Mall.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO