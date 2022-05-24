ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters spends campaign cash on Mar-a-Lago trip, movie tickets

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXgyQ_0fovygu300
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, candidate for Colorado Secretary of State. Republican Primary debates at Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Photo StevePeterson.photo Steve Peterson

Tina Peters, the Mesa Country clerk and candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, spent campaign funds on travel to Florida, lodging and tickets to a movie screening at Mar-a-Lago, according to her latest campaign finance filing.

The May 16 filing, as first reported by Colorado Newsline, shows Peters spent $472.88 at a Hilton Hotel in West Palm Beach Florida on May 9. She also purchased 40 tickets, valued at $800, for 2000 Mules, a Dinesh D'Souza documentary alleging fraud in the 2020 election that was screened on May 5 at former President Donald Trump's resort.

Peters also purchased an airline ticket from United on May 3 for $361.60, although the expenditure does not identify the destination. Another $14.89 was spent at Starbucks, with the expenditures listed as "FL trip" and $26.54 for a Uber ride, also identified as for the Florida trip.

Peters tweeted that she was at the May 5 screening.

Colorado's campaign finance law and a related state-issued manual for candidates states that candidate committees "may not use contributions for personal purposes not reasonably related to the election of the candidate except that a candidate committee may make expenditures to reimburse the candidate for reasonable and necessary child or dependent care expenses the candidate incurs in connection with their campaign during the election cycle."

Peters already has two campaign finance complaints and three ethics complaints filed against her. The campaign finance complaints are tied to travel and hotel accommodations in South Dakota to participate in a cyber-symposium hosted last August by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who allegedly paid for those expenses, and a legal fund set up on Peters' behalf that allegedly did not include required disclosures. The ethics complaints are similarly related.

Peters' campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Put all on hold till gun control passage

The Boston Globe framed its editorial comment on the Texas massacre of fourth graders and two of their teachers with, “You’ve heard it all before. We’ve said it all before.” They then reprinted past editorial excerpts calling for gun controls. It’s nearly impossible to say anything new or offer greater insight regarding the recent crackle of rifle attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde. Nonetheless, it would feel negligent to ignore what we all know and what has been said before — that this American violence is largely preventable. Australians, Canadians and Brits have each reduced their assaults. So should we.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | Just perhaps, a responsible, competitive Colorado GOP

There are losing streaks, and then there is what has befallen Colorado Republicans over the past two decades. Those who have recently purchased a Subaru and moved to our fair state are often astounded to learn Colorado for a long time was rather reliably red. Sure, a succession of Democratic governors occupied the large first-floor Capitol office, but Republicans operated most of the other levers of political power. Arapahoe and...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSMENT: Ken Buck deserves a landslide victory

As Colorado symbolizes a nationwide spike in violent crime, voting for tough-on-crime pro-cop representation has never been more important. That’s among a variety of reasons voters in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District should give Rep. Ken Buck a landslide victory in the June 28 primary. Buck took his congressional...
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Mesa, CO
State
South Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

U.S. Senate confirms Charlotte Sweeney as Colorado's first openly gay federal judge

Charlotte N. Sweeney will be the next federal judge in Colorado, following a Wednesday U.S. Senate vote of 48-46 to confirm her. Sweeney, a workers' rights attorney, will be the first openly gay federal judge in Colorado. Her confirmation also marks the first time that three women will simultaneously serve as trial judges on the state's seven-member U.S. District Court.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

GABEL | Starvation on the sagebrush sea

The Piceance (pronounced pee-anse) East Douglas Herd Management Area near Meeker is home to more feral horses than the dry, hard country can support. Gov. Jared Polis recently penned a letter to Bureau of Land Management Acting Director Stephanie Connolly asking the planned BLM gathers to be “delayed and reconsidered for replacement by a more cost-effective and humane management alternative and the state of Colorado is eager and willing to assist BLM in developing and implementing such a plan.”
MEEKER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Moose attacks runner resulting in trail closure in Colorado

Campion Trail was closed on Thursday morning after a runner was reportedly attacked by a cow moose, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). “The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” said CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay in a news release. “When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.” The runner sustained minor injuries from the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Campaign Finance#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Mesa Country#State#United#Fl#Mar A Largo
The Denver Gazette

Colorado bill to protect educators from doxxing signed into law

A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is now in effect after it was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis this week. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Man En Route To Prison For Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $900,000 In COVID Relief Funds

DENVER (CBS4) – A 50-year-old Highlands Ranch man, Daniel Stonebarger, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday after he received nearly $900,000 in federal and state pandemic relief funds intended for struggling businesses. Stonebarger lied on applications, according to the plea agreement in the case, and spent some of the received money on a car for his wife, plastic surgery for a relative, jewelry, travel and resort purchases, bridal expenses, a weight loss program and a Peloton exercise machine. “This defendant was a criminal opportunist who took advantage of what he saw as easy money through programs created to keep...
DENVER, CO
FingerLakes1.com

Colorado taxpayers expected to see at least $500 as a tax rebate

Colorado taxpayers will see a tax rebate of $500 later this year. Gov. Polis will utilize TABOR to give back to taxpayers. Initially, Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado taxpayers would get a $400 rebate using TABOR funds. Now, based off conversations with the Department of Revenue, they have announced that the rebate will be at least $500 for single filers. That means that joint filers will see $1,000. Find additional details here.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
cpr.org

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIST: Colorado mountain passes begin to open for season

Perhaps nothing signifies the approach of summer in Colorado more than when winter road closures around the state start getting lifted. Allowing hikers easier access to the backcountry and shaving hours off of travel across the state, the opening of these high elevation mountain passes is reason to celebrate among those who love summer outdoor recreation.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado never funded its school safety task force — until now

Months after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, a state audit revealed that Colorado's $100 million, two-decade effort to improve school safety was haphazard and showed little evidence of making schools safer.What happened: The next year, Colorado lawmakers created a new task force with public safety leaders to better coordinate the state's response, given its deadly history."We're in a scary time in society right now, and we have to take school safety incredibly seriously … to ensure we don't ever have [a shooting] here again," state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a bill sponsor, told Axios Denver.Yes,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Gov. Polis, just say no to collective bargaining

Gov. Jared Polis and his veto pen are now all that can protect taxpayers in Colorado’s counties from the fiscal train wreck of collective bargaining that is heading their way. The legislation that would impose that budget-busting policy on county governments across the state, Senate Bill 230, is the work of ruling Democrats who control the Capitol. They are listening to their political benefactors in organized labor rather than to their own constituents. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy