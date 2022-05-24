ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kane Brown’s ‘Like I Love Country Music’ Video Is a Two-Steppin’ Good Time [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
The Boot
The Boot
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Kane Brown described his next musical chapter as a "full country album," he wasn't kidding: His 2022 releases so far have been more traditionally-minded than anything he's put out in recent years, and nowhere is that truer than in his newest single, "Like I Love Country Music." Now,...

theboot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Tyler Hubbard Launches Solo Career With Debut Single, ‘5 Foot 9’ [Listen]

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has released “5 Foot 9,” his highly anticipated debut single as a solo artist. The heartfelt song opens with gentle steel accents and an acoustic guitar accompaniment as Hubbard reflects on the simple things in life. Sonically, it’s reminiscent of a stripped-down offering from bands like Mumford & Sons and the Lumineers and makes for the perfect breezy road trip or front porch-sittin’ time this summer.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
Kane Brown
The Boot

Country Stars Who Have Gotten Married or Engaged in 2022

Love is in the air! Several country stars have decided to say "I Do" in 2022, and many more are planning to celebrate that special day later this year. Burgeoning country star Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light tied the knot in March with a sleek and sophisticated ceremony in Tomball, Texas. The COVID-19 pandemic has led some brides to go for a more intimate and customized celebration. Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain eloped to Hawaii and exchanged vows on the island's sandy, scenic beaches.
TOMBALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Country#The Brooks Dunn
The Boot

Remember 90’s Country Hitmakers BlackHawk? Revisit Their Top 10 Songs

The explosion of emerging talent that came onto the country music scene in the 1990s included a wave of impressive new bands. For decades, the genre had been overwhelmingly dominated by solo acts — aside from Alabama, arguably the greatest country band of all time — and a handful of groups like The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Oak Ridge Boys and Restless Heart.
MUSIC
The Boot

PICTURES: Brothers Osborne Through the Years

Country duo Brothers Osborne quickly made a name for themselves in the country music scene following the release of their debut album Pawn Shop in 2015. Before the massive success of their first full-length record, the Deale, Md. natives first landed on the charts with their 2014 debut single "Let's Go There," which was followed by the high energy "Rum." It was with their third single "Stay a Little Longer," however, that launched the duo a new degree of fame and fortune. From there, John and T.J. kicked off a streak of successful releases, including their 2016 single "21 Summer" and 2017's "It Ain't My Fault." As their songs climbed the charts, the duo scooped up an array of industry awards. Most notably, the real life brothers took home Vocal Duo of the Year at both the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Boot

See the Most-Played Country Song From the Year You Graduated High School

If you graduated from high school in the last 10 years, there's a good chance that Kane Brown, Lee Brice or Morgan Wallen had the most played song on country radio that year. If your high school graduation came in the 1980s, Willie Nelson — or Clint Black — might have been your guy. This isn't as much a list of great country graduation songs (find a really bad example of one of those in 2015) as it is a list of songs that shaped the culture in the year you finished high school. Our research goes back to 1946, which means anyone who is 94 years old or younger will be able to enjoy the nostalgia. Hank Williams, Hank Thompson and Hank Snow dominated in the '40s and '50s. Come to think of it, "I'm Movin' On" could be a fitting wave goodbye to those structured formative years.
MUSIC
The Boot

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Tom T. Hall Wrote

Born May 25, 1936, Tom T. Hall became one of country music's most influential songwriters. The Kentucky native connected with music from an early age, even writing comedic songs to help pass the time while serving in Germany during his time in the U.S. Army. After he returned home in the early 1960s, he began a career in radio and worked as an announcer and disc jockey at various stations across his home state and West Virginia. He eventually moved to Nashville and snagged a job with a publishing company. It was then that he earned his lasting nickname "The Storyteller," because of his talents for writing an abundance of impressive songs.
MUSIC
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Teases More Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2023: ‘We’ll Be Back’

The curtains may have gone down on Carrie Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency for 2022, but the singer's already hinting that the show's not over just yet. The country star performed her last scheduled date of the residency on Saturday (May 21) at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre, and afterward, she posted an adorable snapshot of her two sons repping their mom's show. In the photo, seven-year-old Isaiah and three-year-old Jacob pose in what appears to be a backstage area, wearing matching jackets that read "Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" across the back.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Boot

The Boot

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy