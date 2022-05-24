ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

What Eli Holstein’s commitment means for Alabama’s pursuit of Arch

By Sam Murphy
 5 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama landed a massive commitment today in 2023 four-star quarterback Eli Holstein. Holstein is an Elite 11 finalist out of Zachary, LA and comes in at a massive 6’4 and 222 pounds.

247 Sports Composite rankings have him as the 54th best player regardless of position, and the eighth best quarterback. Holstein has offers from almost every major program you can think of from Georgia to Ohio State to Oregon, and the list goes on.

It’s a huge add for the Tide, but what does it mean for the pursuit of Arch Manning?

The Tide aren't completely out on Arch

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, Manning is still scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama the weekend of June 10th so it is hard to completely rule the Tide out. Being surrounded by Heisman trophies, national championships, and Coach Saban is a hard thing to decline no matter who you are.

Holstein is only a verbal commitment

(Michael DeMocker)

While landing a verbal commitment is still a massive win for the Tide, nothing is official yet. Until the pen hits the paper anything can happen. Holstein has already decommited from Texas A&M once before and who’s to say it won’t happen again? Especially if the Manning rumors begin to heat up. However, Holstein was very impressed with the way the Tide treated his family, and he fortunately seems here to stay.

Does another elite talent sway Arch's opinion in any way?

(Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

Alabama already has an unreal amount of talent in the quarterback room. From Jalen Milroe to Ty Simpson to now Eli Holstein, does the potential competition scare away Manning at all? Manning knows that commitment to Texas or Georgia almost certainly means he’ll start day one. That might not be the case in Tuscaloosa for him.

Georgia and Texas greatly benefit from the Holstein commitment

News Joshua L Jones

While Alabama are clearly the winners for landing the No. 59 overall prospect in Holstein, the read between the lines winners are Texas and Georgia. It makes things look very bleak on the Tide’s outlook to land a second quarterback commitment in this class. It is beginning to turn the race from three schools to two unless Saban can cast some magic over Arch’s official visit.

Questions about the June 10 visit

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Arch still has the visit scheduled for June 10, Eli Holstein will also be visiting that same weekend. How will the Tide coaching staff manage having both of them in town the same weekend? Is Arch still visiting with a level of interest, or is he trying to do right by Coach Saban and his staff?

