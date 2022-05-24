ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama QB Mac Jones puts huge emphasis on nutrition and wellness

By Sam Murphy
 6 days ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After a rookie campaign that concluded with a Pro Bowl appearance, Mac Jones is ready to make a monumental jump in year two. The former Crimson Tide signal caller really put an emphasis on nutrition and wellness this off-season with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne saying, “He’s in the best shape of his life.”

Jones came into the NFL a little plump, as almost everyone has seen the viral photo of him smoking the cigar after beating Tennessee.

However, Jones has spent loads of time this off-season with New England Patriots strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera and with the team nutritionist Ted Harper.

“For me, cleaning up my diet — I’ve probably learned more this offseason than I ever have about my diet, sleep, nutrition, wellness, all that stuff. I’ve taken what I’ve learned that I feel will help me and applied it. Obviously, listening to Ted and everybody, following their plan, eating healthy, taking out a lot of the things that are bad for my diet,” Jones said.

While it has been important to cut off a lot of that body fat, Jones adds that it is also important to maintain a certain level of weight to absorb the blows he will take throughout the course of an NFL season.

On top of all of this, he has spent a lot of time with throwing coach Tom House, who spent a lot of time working with Tom Brady over the duration of his career. Jones is poised to have a massive breakout season in year two.

