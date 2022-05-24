Husker fans share mixed reactions over end of balloon release tradition

A day after Husker athletic director Trev Alberts took the air out of a decades-old tradition of fans releasing balloons following Nebraska touchdowns , public opinion was mixed.

When Vicki Piening, 65, of Lincoln, heard the news, she thought it was terrible that a helium shortage was to blame for ending a tradition that had been celebrated at Memorial Stadium since the 1960s.

Piening, who grew up on Y Street in the nearby North Bottoms, remembers watching the balloon release from home when she couldn't attend games in person.

"If you couldn't hear people cheer, you could see the balloon release and know there was a touchdown," she said.

She's also helped fill up balloons and hand them out to Husker fans and believes the smiles on fans' faces when they receive one makes the tradition worth holding onto.

Alberts attributed the end of the tradition to a helium shortage and environmental concerns that have been voiced for years.

While the tradition was once paused in 2012 due to a helium shortage, it returned later.

Other fans view the end of the balloon release as a step in the right direction.

Although 28-year-old Amber Furman grew up in Nebraska and attended many Husker games, she didn't participate in the balloon release.

Furman has also lived in Texas and volunteered at Padre Island National Seashore and participated in their beach cleanup.

One item often found during those cleanups: balloons. Furman said she believes the environmental impact isn't worth it, and the end of the tradition is long overdue.

"What benefits does it have? There's enough pollution as it is," she said.

She's excited that the university has decided to end this tradition because even biodegradable balloons take years to break down.

A lawsuit filed in 2016 claimed the balloons were a health hazard to birds and other wildlife when they return to the ground. The case was dismissed.

And near the end of last season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student government voted to end the tradition, though the athletic department wasn't bound to respond.

Other athletic departments have ended balloon release traditions in recent years. At Clemson, the practice involved fans releasing balloons as players took the field. Officials there said they based their decision to end the balloon release on a recommendation by the university's Commission on Sustainability.

According to Alberts, Nebraska is working to come up with possible alternatives to the balloon release this season.

Piening said one alternative she'd like to see would be to hand out small Husker flags instead.

