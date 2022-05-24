ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Is Cam Newton still an option to return to Carolina?

By Patrick Conn
 5 days ago
One of the top former Auburn Tigers in the NFL is still looking for his next stop. Cam Newton returned to the team that drafted him No. 1 overall after a brief stint with the New England Patriots.

However, Newton is currently a free agent and there hasn’t been much movement for the former Heisman Trophy winner outside of Charlotte. But could he return to the Panthers, who just drafted Matt Corral out of Ole Miss?

The team has Sam Darnold but there has been a level of frustration with his play prompting the team to draft Corral. The team also has P.J. Walker and there have been discussions about a trade for Baker Mayfield.

According to the Charlotte Observer, it isn’t out of the question for Newton to return to the Panthers but are they willing to go that route? Or better yet, is he?

The Panthers are open to signing quarterback Cam Newton, but he would not enter camp as the starter, and would have to agree to a smaller salary.

In a recent update, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer stated that the communication lines are still open between the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

“I think we’re still having thoughts,” Fitterer said. “We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.” via Panthers Wire

