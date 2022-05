The City of Plano and the Plano Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate National Trails Day on on Saturday, June 4. Sponsored by the American Hiking Society, this annual event is an opportunity to learn about and experience the many benefits Plano’s park and trail system has to offer. A short program in the outdoor pavilion at the Nature & Retreat Center will kick off at 10 a.m., followed by an outdoor reception complete with activity booths, giveaways, and trail system information, and self-led walks/rides around the lake. Representatives from REI Plano will also be on site sharing their knowledge of the local trails as well as gear outfitting and other information. The Center is located at 5901 Los Rios Blvd.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO