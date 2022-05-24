Report: Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez Revealed as Potential Chelsea Transfer Targets

Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez have emerged as potential transfer targets for Chelsea in the summer window, according to reports.

Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez have emerged as potential transfer targets for Chelsea in the summer window, according to reports.

With the Blues set to lose at least two key defenders in the coming weeks, they will be looking to sign their replacements from the market ahead of next season.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both departing Stamford Bridge this summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also rumoured to be leaving Chelsea.

As per Matt Law , Torres of Villarreal and Gimenez of Atletico Madrid have emerged as two potential signings for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The news comes as Chelsea are said to have drafted a shortlist of eight players who they may look to acquire this summer in order to bolster their defensive options for the new campaign.

Reports at the end of April had already suggested that Gimenez may transfer from Madrid to London, with the 27-year-old having previous links with the club in the past.

Another name that is said to be on the shortlist is Jules Kounde, who was reportedly close to joining the Blues last summer.

Personal terms were said to have been agreed between the player and the club, but he remained at Sevilla for the season.

However the Frenchman has reportedly been told that he will be one the club's first new signings of the summer once the takeover has been completed.

Todd Boehly is set to finalise his purchase of the club within the coming weeks as Chelsea prepare for life under new ownership from next season.

