ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez Revealed as Potential Chelsea Transfer Targets

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiH6d_0fovlZvR00

Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez have emerged as potential transfer targets for Chelsea in the summer window, according to reports.

Pau Torres and Jose Gimenez have emerged as potential transfer targets for Chelsea in the summer window, according to reports.

With the Blues set to lose at least two key defenders in the coming weeks, they will be looking to sign their replacements from the market ahead of next season.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both departing Stamford Bridge this summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also rumoured to be leaving Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nE2LW_0fovlZvR00

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As per Matt Law , Torres of Villarreal and Gimenez of Atletico Madrid have emerged as two potential signings for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The news comes as Chelsea are said to have drafted a shortlist of eight players who they may look to acquire this summer in order to bolster their defensive options for the new campaign.

Reports at the end of April had already suggested that Gimenez may transfer from Madrid to London, with the 27-year-old having previous links with the club in the past.

Another name that is said to be on the shortlist is Jules Kounde, who was reportedly close to joining the Blues last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQlXs_0fovlZvR00

IMAGO / PA Images

Personal terms were said to have been agreed between the player and the club, but he remained at Sevilla for the season.

However the Frenchman has reportedly been told that he will be one the club's first new signings of the summer once the takeover has been completed.

Todd Boehly is set to finalise his purchase of the club within the coming weeks as Chelsea prepare for life under new ownership from next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#Takeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy