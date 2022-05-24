A beautiful mind: Brain cancer diagnosis brings out the best in UW-Oshkosh student

SSM Health Dale Michels Heart and Vascular Care has announced a multi-million dollar expansion project in Fond du Lac. The $8.5 million expansion is bolstered by a $3 million donation from the Dale Michels family to honor the legacy of the late owner and president of Michels Pipeline Construction who died at age 65 following a heart attack in 1998. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, says the expansion will address increasing space needs as the number of cardiac physicians and procedures continues to grow. “This project will have an immediate impact on heart care in our community,” Fisher said. Fisher said the project will help reduce wait times for heart procedures, maintain a continuum of care where patients can receive comprehensive heart care in one location, and create semi-private waiting spaces. This is the second donation made by the Michels family, first in 2006 when the family helped launch the Dale Michels Center for Heart Care, now SSM Health Dale Michels Heart and Vascular Care. “At that time our family contributed financial support through the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation with several goals in mind,” Pat Michels said. “With heart disease a major health concern we wanted to educate our community on good heart health and support a necessary facility of cardiac excellence and critical care. Now 16 years later the advancement in local heart care has surpassed our expectations and we’re grateful to be able to support both continued innovation and this vital expansion,” Michels said. Construction is slated to begin June 6 on a new family waiting space. The overall project is expected to be completed in about a year.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO