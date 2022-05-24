ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The subvariant surge: Here’s the latest COVID-19 news to know in Wisconsin

By Maddie Burakoff
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — With extra-contagious versions of omicron spreading, Wisconsin has seen a sizable uptick in its COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks. The current surge isn’t nearly as high as our omicron peaks. And from antiviral pills to COVID-19 vaccines — which may see even more updates in the coming months —...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 4

AP_001295.3b683689e50541baa7c37e624069c84a.1513
5d ago

I’m done with Covid , I will not get vaccinated it doesn’t work and it’s to dangerous, I had Covid and have antibodies against the worst variance and the mutations are mild. Let’s try to let this go now and move on!!!

Reply
4
wearegreenbay.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Revised DHS COVID-19 illness data offer unexpected results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new update to the Dept. of Health Services website offered a glimpse of the benefits and limitations of the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly when someone returns for their booster dose. For the first time, the state agency divided its charts reflecting the infection, hospitalization, and death rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals between those who have received the extra shot and those who have only received their initial series.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

What to know before spelunking in Wisconsin

Cave explorers at the Wisconsin Speleological Society have documented more than 400 sites on private and public lands where people can venture below the state’s surface view. But that number could grow much higher in the future. The society estimates thousands more caves exist in the state, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

COVID-19 community levels retreat across Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gradual decline in new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin was reflected to a greater degree in the latest COVID-19 Community Levels map, released Thursday. After a two-week increase that resulted in 18 counties reporting transmission levels the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would consider...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Health officials offer status update

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced ion Thursday, May 26 it has updated the COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination webpage to include additional data on people who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. A news release says People are considered up to date when they have...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
wiproud.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin, Illinois soldiers say goodbyes before deployment

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
spectrumnews1.com

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department...
UVALDE, TX
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI

