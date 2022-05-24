AHS Senior Named Distinguished Scholar by Arkansas Governor

We’ve begun picking up news articles produced by an online website, Louisiana Illuminator. It is among a rapidly growing number of websites that are affiliates of States Newsroom. States Newsroom is funded by private donors and accepts no advertising, and does not accept corporate donations or underwriting. Philanthropic funding of news reporting has become all the rage with the collapse of print newspapers, while the need for top rank reporting remains. States Newsroom affiliates focus on state government politics and policies. Our interest in articles from the Louisiana Illuminator is, and will remain, news that has pertinence to South Arkansas. For example, we picked up the website’s coverage of Louisiana’s efforts to decommission abandoned oil wells. Another is the Louisiana legislature’s move to end the practice of tenure at state universities. States Newsroom does not exist in every state, but we’re excited by a recent announcement that it is expanding into Arkansas later this year. Sonny Albarado, former projects editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, has been tasked with hiring three reporters and launching the Arkansas site by the third quarter of this year. Having a new online news organization available to cover Arkansas government is incredibly important to keep it honest. Magnolia Reporter LLC has and will continue to support the Arkansas Non-Profit News Network. But ANNN is terribly under-funded and as a result, doesn’t have much story output. States Newsroom in Arkansas will have enough money to have boots at the Capitol every day. We look forward to picking up articles with relevance to South Arkansas.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO