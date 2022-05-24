ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHS Senior Named Distinguished Scholar by Arkansas Governor

By Mario Garcia
 5 days ago
Ashdown High School Senior Landon Wright was named an Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholar for Little River County this year. In order to even be considered for the honor, a minimum composite score of 32 in the ACT must be made and either a 3.50 academic grade point average or selection as...

