Quick Hits: Dynamic of OL, Darnold's Improvement, Rashard Higgins + More

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Tuesday's practice.

RE: Sam Darnold's improvement

"I think Sam is working as hard as he ever has. Ben [McAdoo] and Sean [Ryan] are demanding a lot out of those guys. I think Sam is having a really good offseason so far. I think in the last half of phase two and into OTAs he's really developing technically. I'm pleased with where he's at right now. He's really bought into Ben's way of doing things and I think you see a calmness to him. To your guys' point, there's no rush. there's no 300-pound lineman coming at him but from a technical standpoint, I think you see it happening with him."

RE: How Christian McCaffrey fits in this year/where he's at health-wise

"I think Christian has done really well so far. He's adapting to a new system, a new offense. Any time Christian is out there, he changes, tilts the game, tilts the field. At the same time, I think we're really trying to make sure we invest in Chuba [Hubbard], invest in D'Onta [Foreman] and the other backs because we want to make sure we have a well-rounded offense. Christian is a chess piece that many teams don't have."

RE: Robbie Anderson not showing up for OTAs

"This is voluntary. Guys that are here are here. One thing about Robbie is that you know Robbie is going to be in the best shape of his life. He was here for a while, so not a concern for me."

RE: Dynamic of the offensive line

"I don't see Brady [Christensen] going over to the left side. We see Brady being a left tackle, left guard, center. Dennis Daley really doing that same thing on the other side playing right guard, right tackle. Cade Mays is a young player playing center, guard, and tackle. He's one of the three guys playing three positions. A lot of other guys like Ikem [Ekwonu] we've just kind of settled him at left tackle, Michael Jordan settled him in at left guard. There's a lot of competition at those spots, but we'll do our best to get the best five out there."

RE: Rashard Higgins

"I'm not ready to talk about his role yet, because I think that has to emerge and develop but I've really enjoyed him - he's a true professional, played a long time. He's been around [Chris] Tabor, he's been around [James] Campen and those guys have had nothing but good things to say about him. He's a versatile wide out. He's big, he can catch he's smart. We liked him on tape. Any time you can bring in a veteran with that level of experience to come in and compete for a spot on the roster, you're excited about him."

