Val Kilmer’s Daughter Talks About ‘Extraordinary’ Experience Watching New ‘Top Gun’ Film Scene

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnHmO_0fovfhgH00

Val Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer was able to be on set and see some of the filming of her dad’s newest film, Top Gun: Maverick. The long-anticipated sequel stars original cast members Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer as Maverick and Iceman.

Mercedes confirmed that she was able to watch the filming of a scene with Tom and Val reuniting. She said, “I was on set. I saw it live, and it was extraordinary. It means a lot to my dad as he’s very proud of that film. This is what he loves to do.”

Mercedes Kilmer talks about watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ scene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGeD4_0fovfhgH00
TOP GUN, Rick Rossovich, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Cruise, 1986 / Everett Collection

She added, “It was trippy, and very special for my dad to be on set with all of his friends who made this movie when they were my age.” Val was 26 years old when he filmed the original Top Gun movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Z4pp_0fovfhgH00
THE BIRTHDAY CAKE, Val Kilmer, 2021. © Screen Media Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Val’s voice had to be digitally altered in the new film since he lost his voice after a battle with throat cancer. Mercedes and her brother Jack were featured in the documentary about Val’s cancer battle simply titled Val. Val has been cancer-free for six years now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UfOl_0fovfhgH00
PAYDIRT, from left: Val Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer, 2020. © Uncorkd Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mercedes concluded, “I’m so proud of him because he has no issues now. And even if he wasn’t my dad, I would feel so proud of him. It feels like the entertainment industry is finally changing. And there are so many more artists who different disabilities and different backgrounds who can now finally get visibility. It’s just a really exciting moment to be a part of.”

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

