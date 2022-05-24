Power-Hungry PC? Here's How Much Electricity Your Computer Consumes

When most people think about Volvo cars, they see Lego bricks on wheels, but the Swedish manufacturer has been known to build some beautiful cars, and its most eye-catching car has to be the classic P1800 Coupe. This car put Volvo on the sports car map, and for its 60th anniversary, Volvo and WTC Champions Cyan Racing built a gorgeous tribute car based on the P1800's looks but packing modern tech. The P1800 Cyan was first spotted testing back in July of 2020, and since then we've learned a bit more about this modern classic, but it has been unclear if this gorgeous piece of Swedish machinery would ever make it to the US. Well, that question has now been answered: it's coming our way, but with an eye-watering price tag.
Comments / 1