Red Cross to host blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club Monday

MONDAY

Memorial Day

The William Paul Stallings Hertford American Legion Post 126 will host its annual Perquimans County Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument on the Perquimans Courthouse green. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Harvey Park Road.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club in Hertford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

JUNE 2

Golf Scramble

The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.

JUNE 10

PCHS commencement

Perquimans County High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held on the school’s football stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors.

JUNE 21

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JUNE 23

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Perquimans County Community Building in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.