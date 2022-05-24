ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertford, NC

Red Cross to host blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club Monday

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

MONDAY

Memorial Day

The William Paul Stallings Hertford American Legion Post 126 will host its annual Perquimans County Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument on the Perquimans Courthouse green. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Harvey Park Road.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club in Hertford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

JUNE 2

Golf Scramble

The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.

JUNE 10

PCHS commencement

Perquimans County High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held on the school’s football stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors.

JUNE 21

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JUNE 23

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Perquimans County Community Building in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
City
Hertford, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Memorial Day#The American Red Cross#American Legion#High School#Charity#Durants Neck Ruritan Club#Hertford American#Chamber Of Commerce#Pchs#Albemarle Plantation
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
48
Followers
150
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy