Perquimans County, NC

Legion Post 126 to host Memorial Day observance Monday

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

The William Paul Stallings Hertford American Legion Post 126 will host its annual Perquimans County Memorial Day observance on Monday at the Veterans Monument on the Perquimans Courthouse green.

American Legion Post 362 will assist with the observance that begins at 11 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be moved to the Perquimans County Recreation Center on Harvey Park Road.

During the event, the block of Church Street in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse will be closed at approximately 10 a.m. However, traffic will be permitted to enter to drop off elderly and handicapped residents who plan to attend. There will be limited parking on the street prior to 10 a.m.

Post 126 Commander Rick Caporale will lead the program which will include the traditional roll call of Perquimans County veterans who have passed away since last Memorial Day.

Perquimans County, the towns of Winfall and Hertford, American Legion Posts 126 and 362, and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 126 will place wreaths during the ceremony. Other organization wishing to place a wreath should contact Post 126 at 426-1532 to be included in the program.

Members of the Perquimans County High School Band, directed by Evan Copeland, will provide music for the event.

The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

