Happy days are here again with these upcoming events and things to do in the week ahead!. This weekend the Martin (2500 W. Chicago) is hosting an exhibition by Tigray Art Collective titled “Wa’ela Exhibition.” The Tigray Art Collective is made up of artists from Tigray, a northern state in Ethiopia, making work responding to the region’s ongoing civil war and genocide. The exhibition opens at 6 PM tonight with a reception. Saturday the gallery is open for viewers from 10 AM-4 PM, followed by a film screening and community gathering starting at 6:30 PM. On Sunday, there will be a closing reception from 4-7 PM. Proceeds from the artwork provide support for Tigray residents weathering this humanitarian crisis. Proof of vaccination is required for attending any portion of this event. All events are free to attend but reservations at Eventbrite are encouraged. (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO