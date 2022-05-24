WATCH: Check Out This Unique, Art-Inspired Mini Golf Course In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

A new, artist-designed miniature golf course in Michigan opens to the public on Sunday (May 25). The course was built on the grounds of the Cranbrook Art Museum and is aimed at attracting more people from metro Detroit to the green space in Bloomfield Hills. Check out some videos of the unique course below.

Each of the nine holes, as well as a tenth bonus hole, was inspired by creative elements from Cranbrook's campus and history, from landmarks to art by Crandbrook's Academy of Art alumni.

Some of the course's holes even have interactive elements. According to the Detroit Free Press , “One plays musical notes and one is Skee-Ball inspired, while another, arranged like a life-sized foosball table, encourages competitors to move pieces around and attempt to block golfers’ shots.”

Although the grounds are always open to the public, not many people are aware of that fact. They hope the mini golf course will bring more people to the space.

“Our director, Andrew Blauvelt , was really looking for a way to bring a lot of people to campus who might not necessarily see themselves as contemporary art museum viewers,” public programs curator Lyla Catellier said. “Also, there are lots of people who come to campus but don’t even know that the art museum is here. The grounds are pretty underutilized over the course of the summer but, of course, it’s when they’re the most beautiful .”

The course will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to sunset, but only May 25 through September 25. You can reserve a tee-time here .