Johnny Depp turned up to perform alongside Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday (29 May), following the closing arguments in his $50m defamation trial against Amber Heard. Jurors began deliberation on the lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife last week, after the actors’ attorneys delivered their closing arguments at the district court in Virginia’s Fairfax County. Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 57 MINUTES AGO