ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Report: Magic Leaning Toward Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 1

By Staff Report
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 6 days ago

The Orlando Magic possess the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft after winning the draft lottery and while even team president Jeff Weltman has stated that the franchise will consider multiple options with the selection, many around the league believe the organization has its preference: Jabari Smith Jr ( via Jonathon Givony of ESPN.com ).

While Magic executives have made it clear they will conduct a thorough process — even extending beyond the widely believed top three prospects in Smith, Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero — most NBA teams firmly believe that’s a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick. Smith, for his part, appears thrilled with that development.

Orlando has had three No. 1 picks throughout their history, previously selecting Chris Webber , Shaquille O’Neal , and Dwight Howard .

The post Report: Magic Leaning Toward Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 1 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
FortyEightMinutes

Key Points: Jimmy Butler Explodes For 47 Points, Heat Tie ECF Series at 3-3

The Miami Heat traveled to the TD Garden down 3-2 in their Eastern Conference series and avoided elimination by earning a huge 111-103 win. Now, the Heat are just one Game 7 win away from advancing to their second NBA Finals in three years.  “This is the way it should be, with these two teams. […] The post Key Points: Jimmy Butler Explodes For 47 Points, Heat Tie ECF Series at 3-3 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
MIAMI, FL
FortyEightMinutes

Key Points: Celtics Win Game 7, Reach NBA Finals For First Time Since 2010

The Boston Celtics have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals by a score of 100-96. After leading big early on, the Heat came back and made things interesting. However, the Celtics held on, clinching their first NBA Finals […] The post Key Points: Celtics Win Game 7, Reach NBA Finals For First Time Since 2010 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
CBS Chicago

Tim Anderson expected to head to Injured List after groin strain Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox had the holiday off Monday - while they beat the Cubs 5-4 the day before, they are dealing with a bigger loss after Tim Anderson strained his right groin. It happened as he was fielding a grounder from P.J. Higgins in the fifth. Anderson had to be helped off the field. White Sox Manager La Russa said Anderson would be heading to the Injured List, but we're still awaiting word on the extent of his injury. "Tim's a great player having a great year. He's going to be – he's going to recover, and you know, recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, we're not nearly as good without him, but we're going to have to be good enough to win," La Russa said.
CHICAGO, IL
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
154
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy