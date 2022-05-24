Report: Magic Leaning Toward Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 1

The Orlando Magic possess the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft after winning the draft lottery and while even team president Jeff Weltman has stated that the franchise will consider multiple options with the selection, many around the league believe the organization has its preference: Jabari Smith Jr ( via Jonathon Givony of ESPN.com ).

While Magic executives have made it clear they will conduct a thorough process — even extending beyond the widely believed top three prospects in Smith, Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero — most NBA teams firmly believe that’s a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick. Smith, for his part, appears thrilled with that development.

Orlando has had three No. 1 picks throughout their history, previously selecting Chris Webber , Shaquille O’Neal , and Dwight Howard .

