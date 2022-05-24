ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After 12 Years Sober, Forcing Aerosmith To Cancel Vegas Dates

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJb04_0fovZhor00
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Steven Tyler has entered rehab, and the news was confirmed by his band, Aerosmith, on Instagram on May 24. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the group wrote. “After foot surgery to prepare or the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Steven has been open about his drug addiction in the past. He first entered rehab after an Aerosmith intervention in the 1980s, but started using again in the early 2000s after another post-surgery relapse. He finally sought treatment in December 2009 for his pain pill addiction.

Due to Steven getting treatment, Aerosmith has canceled the upcoming June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency so the singer can “focus on his well-being.” However, they remain optimistic that Steven will quickly be on the road to recovery. The band is still planning to return to the stage for the rest of their 2022 dates beginning in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rrm6d_0fovZhor00
Steven Tyler on the red carpet. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” they wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Steven opened up about his addiction struggle in a Dec. 2019 interview with Haute Living. At the time, he was nine years sober. He reflected on the band intervening to get him into rehab in 1988, and said that, while he was angry with them at the time, he’s grateful now. “It took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation,” he admitted. “But today, because of that moment, I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

Steven has four children and has been married twice. He has been dating his longtime girlfriend,Aimee Preston, since 2016.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Steven Tyler Relapses, Postponing Launch of Aerosmith Tour

Click here to read the full article. Aerosmith have pushed back the start of their Las Vegas residency by three months so Steven Tyler can complete a drug treatment program. According to a statement by the band, he recently relapsed following a foot surgery. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote in a statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.” ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Tyler
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Rehab After#Instagram A
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne inundated with support after 'theft' of dad Ozzy's belongings

Kelly Osbourne has been inundated with prayers and support after she shared a heartbreaking ordeal that led her to seek help from the police. The pregnant star made a desperate plea for help after she claimed that a Lyft driver allegedly drove off with her father Ozzy's clothes in the back of their vehicle before she was able to unload the car of his belongings.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson reveals unusual development at her family's ranch

Kelly Clarkson is relatively private when it comes to her personal life but shared a rare photo from her home on social media at the start of the week to highlight something rather unusual. The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to Instagram to share a picture focusing on a large...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Britney Spears’ net worth in 2022

Britney Spears is a popular singer, actress, and entertainer. She has released iconic songs such as Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again, among countless others, helping her become one of the best-selling artists of all time in the United States. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Britney Spears’ net worth in 2022.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy