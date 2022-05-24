Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After 12 Years Sober, Forcing Aerosmith To Cancel Vegas Dates

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Steven Tyler has entered rehab, and the news was confirmed by his band, Aerosmith, on Instagram on May 24. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the group wrote. “After foot surgery to prepare or the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Steven has been open about his drug addiction in the past. He first entered rehab after an Aerosmith intervention in the 1980s, but started using again in the early 2000s after another post-surgery relapse. He finally sought treatment in December 2009 for his pain pill addiction.

Due to Steven getting treatment, Aerosmith has canceled the upcoming June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency so the singer can “focus on his well-being.” However, they remain optimistic that Steven will quickly be on the road to recovery. The band is still planning to return to the stage for the rest of their 2022 dates beginning in September.

Steven Tyler on the red carpet. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” they wrote. “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Steven opened up about his addiction struggle in a Dec. 2019 interview with Haute Living. At the time, he was nine years sober. He reflected on the band intervening to get him into rehab in 1988, and said that, while he was angry with them at the time, he’s grateful now. “It took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation,” he admitted. “But today, because of that moment, I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

Steven has four children and has been married twice. He has been dating his longtime girlfriend,Aimee Preston, since 2016.