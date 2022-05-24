ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Selena Gomez’s Latest TikTok She Used This Miracle Cream

By Hollywood Life Reviews
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’ve got dry, cracking skin, you’re going to need a thick creamy moisturizer to soothe it. Of course with so many options out there, it can be difficult to find one that actually works. While celebrities often share quality products that are highly effective, a lot of them are way too expensive for the average person.

Fortunately, as we were endlessly scrolling through TikTok, we happened to stumble upon a video of Selena Gomez sharing her night routine on TikTok. In the short clip, she shared her favorite nighttime beauty products, ending with a thick-looking body cream. It’s safe to say she got out attention.

After a little digging, we found Selena’s body moisturizer from the video called SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Surprisingly this body cream starts at just $22. Keep reading to see what makes this affordable cream celeb-worthy.

SOL DE JANEIRO’s cream is packed full of amazing ingredients. It contains Cupuaçu Butter, Açaí Oil and Coconut Oil to penetrate into your dry, rough skin. The moisturizer also increases skin elasticity to keep it looking young longer.

Another key ingredient is guarana. This plant-derived ingredient has five times the amount of caffeine that regular coffee has! All that added caffeine in this cream is used to stimulate circulation to tighten and smooth out your skin.

Some other wonderful perks of this product are that it’s vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Plus, its ingredients are sustainably sourced so you can feel good about buying it. With hints of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio, you’ll want to smother yourself in this captivatingly-scented cream every night.

This moisturizing cream is super easy to use. Just massage the cream into the skin in a circular motion. This creates warmth so your skin can really absorb it. It’s great for your butt, legs, stomach, and arms, especially after a shower.

With more than 20,000 five-star ratings, you should add it to your routine too. Listen to what one reviewer said:

“I am OBSESSED with Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian line!! I love the scent, from the whole collection. The smell is intoxicating. It smells smooth, calming and soft. It makes me feel as though I’m on vacay, on the sunny beaches of Rio.”

Add this easy-to-use, must-have body cream to your routine to see for yourself why this Selena-approved cream is so highly rated. For just $22 on Amazon, you can get soft, hydrated skin, just in time for summer.

