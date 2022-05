LYNWOOD, Calif. — The city of Lynwood has a measure on the ballot to extend council members’ term limits. Some are in favor of it, but others are not. Supporting small businesses is first on the to-do list for Lynwood City Council Members Marisela Santana and Jose Luis Solache. They say the local owners were hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and often looked to city leadership for help.

LYNWOOD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO