Prosecutors Seek Rare Death Penalty Punishment For Land Park Murder Case

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento prosecutors seeking the death penalty for man accused of breaking into a home, sexually assaulting and then killing the homeowner. Sacramento prosecutors are seeking a death penalty prosecution against Troy Davis, the man accused of breaking into a Land Park home,...

kfbk.iheart.com

ksro.com

State Parole Agents Shoot Suspect in Santa Rosa

A suspect is critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Santa Rosa. The man was shot by agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in the Fountaingrove neighborhood at about 1:40 Wednesday afternoon. The man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities have yet to say what prompted the parole agents to open fire. No one else was hurt.
CBS Sacramento

Former Yuba City Church Administrator Chanell Easton Charged In Embezzlement Scheme

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A former Yuba City church administrator was arrested in Oklahoma and was charged last week with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of identity theft related to a scheme to embezzle church funds, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Chanell Easton, 36, was indicted last Thursday in Sacramento federal court. She faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud, in addition to two years for each count of identity theft, if convicted. Between June 2013 and February 2018, Easton is accused of stealing more than $360,000 from the church, including...
CBS San Francisco

Man critically hurt after being shot by state parole officer in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park. The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Dozens of Stockton officers search for man with gun

The Latest – Thursday, May 26: Stockton police said the man they were searching for was arrested Wednesday night. Original Story Below: STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said dozens of officers are pursuing a man with a gun.  According to Stockton police, there is heavy police presence near West Lane and Bradford Street. The […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

$10K in cash, narcotics recovered by Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond man gets life in prison for fatal shooting at Reno motel

RENO (CBS SF/AP) — A Nevada judge sentenced a Richmond man to life in prison for killing a Reno woman by firing nearly two dozen gunshots in her motel room and almost hitting her 5-year-old son, who told police he pretended to be dead after the killer started firing.Lamar Adams, 49, of Richmond, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment, both with the use of a deadly weapon, in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Lynette Lozano.Both counts included deadly weapon enhancements extending the sentence.Washoe District Judge Barry Breslow said Adams will have to serve nearly 33 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.Police said Adams had been living with Lozano before he fired 23 shots in the small motel room near the Reno airport where she was staying with her two young children.Assistant District Attorney Zach Young said the egregious facts in the case included a 7-year-old suffering a small burn on his back when he was struck by an ejected cartridge case.The 5-year-old told detectives that he "laid there and pretended to be dead so he wouldn't do nothing to me," the DA's office said in a statement Wednesday.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
FOX40

Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash: CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV was a 34-year-old woman and the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Sheriff suspends search for missing 19-year-old

ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the active search for Aidan Clune in the Cherry Creek Mountain Range west of Currie. “We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Clune, 19, of...
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after agents locate ounce of fentanyl in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested when authorities located an ounce of fentanyl in Chico last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force said. Agents served a search warrant at 780 Wisconsin Street #4 on May 19 and arrested Alexandria Acosta, 37, and Patrick Price, 38. During the search,...
CBS Sacramento

Married Couple Killed In Crash By Suspect Vehicle Fleeing Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them. The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard. It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot. It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone. “Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police search for man after recovering firearm at scene

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Wednesday morning said they were searching for a man who was spotted with a gun. Spokesman Paul Chambers said the firearm was recovered on the 800 block of 35th Street but that the man was at large. Police asked the public to avoid the...
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Another School Shooting, Antioch Council Recap and School Resource Officers

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight the root of all problems is the human behavior not the tool used such as any weapon. We react to President Joe Biden’s comments, Golden State Warrior coach Steve Kerr and Bay Area Law Enforcement promising increased patrols around schools. We advocate for student safety and SRO’s. In Oakley, Alexis Gabe reward increased to $100k, more affordable homes coming to Bay Point in Contra Costa County and we talk Antioch City Council Meeting. Plus more.
ANTIOCH, CA

