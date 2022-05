A federal appeals court has ruled and has dealt a major victory to companies who had been accused by Governor Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought. A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, thats according to a ruling by a three judge panel of the Atlanta-based Circuit Court of Appeals. The trio unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Governor DeSantis and the Republican led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work, under the Constitution's free speech guarantee. the trio of judges ruled, the government can't tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it, those rights are protected under the First Amendment.

