Lots of South Florida families spending this Memorial Day at the pool. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz reminds everyone to remember safety first as she introduces the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Reauthorization Act to protect kids from drowning. The Act requires every public pool to install safe drain covers, initiates a grant program incentivizing states to have their own safety laws and creates a national public education campaign to raise awareness about drowning prevention. Florida leads the nation in the drowning rate of kids younger than 5, hitting a record high last year with 98 reported.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO