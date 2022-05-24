ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Presumptive monkeypox case in Seattle, cases among non-travelers to Africa draw C.O. health officials’ attention

By Jack Hirsh
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ammLq_0fovWOqr00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As King County, Washington officials investigate a presumptive case of the monkeypox virus in Seattle, Deschutes County officials are beginning to prepare for the virus's potential arrival in Central Oregon.

Deschutes County Health services' Erik Breon told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, "Deschutes County is working on a plan building off our COVID-19 infrastructure."

The case , reported to Public Health - Seattle & King County on Sunday, is an adult male who recently traveled internationally to a country that reported monkeypox cases recently.

Monkeypox is a virus first discovered in 1958 and originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. It comes from the same virus family as smallpox, but tends to cause less severe symptoms.

Typical symptoms include fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, but more serious illness can include lesions developing on the hands and face.

There are vaccines for people who may have been exposed to the virus, and it does not appear to be as transmissible as COVID-19. But this appears to be the first time monkeypox is spreading among people who did not travel to Africa.

There have about about 100 cases reported recently in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia.

Health officials still stress that the risk of contracting monkeypox is still low for the general public. The course of the disease runs for 2-4 weeks and is cured without any treatment.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Deschutes County Health Services Tuesday and will have a full story coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

The post Presumptive monkeypox case in Seattle, cases among non-travelers to Africa draw C.O. health officials’ attention appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer

The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer. The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Vaccines
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Health
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend teen in foster care again missing, ‘believed to be in danger,’ DHS says

For the second time in two weeks, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Bend on Friday and who they said "is believed to be in danger." The post Bend teen in foster care again missing, ‘believed to be in danger,’ DHS says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Africa#Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KTVZ News Channel 21

Snow is reserving campground spaces, C.O. isn’t able to experience campgrounds quite yet

Late-season snowfall and continued cool temperatures have left much of the Deschutes National Forest under lingering snow, particularly at mid to upper elevations of the Cascades, where still-closed campgrounds have led to canceled reservations for the holiday weekend and beyond. The post Snow is reserving campground spaces, C.O. isn’t able to experience campgrounds quite yet appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine Middle School social studies teacher earns top fellowship; only Oregon recipient

La Pine Middle School teacher Jessica Colburn has earned the prestigious James Madison Foundation Fellowship, considered one of the highest honors a social studies teacher can receive. Colburn is one of just 54 teachers from across the nation to receive the honor this year. The post La Pine Middle School social studies teacher earns top fellowship; only Oregon recipient appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Municipal Airport pilots welcome word of $4.8 million grant to fund air traffic control tower

The Bend Municipal Airport is the third busiest public-use airport in Oregon, and it's been in need of an air traffic control tower for a while now. The city of Bend said Thursday it's been awarded a $4.8 million Connect Oregon grant to add the tower, and pilots say it's about time. The post Bend Municipal Airport pilots welcome word of $4.8 million grant to fund air traffic control tower appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy