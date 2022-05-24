ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Asking For A Friend: My Man Won’t Stop Partying During The Pandemic

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbgN1_0fovTDB500

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Headkrack and Lore’l are always here to help out on The Morning Hustle. Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from our girl, Melissa. She says that her boyfriend of two years refuses to stop partying during the pandemic and she doesn’t know what to do.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

We’re all still trying to find ways to adjust to this new way of life in the midst of COVID but Melissa says her man has completely checked out and has decided to live his life as normal as possible even with the recent uptick in cases! Now she’s wondering if she should give him an ultimatum or loosen the reigns.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Listen to her full story below and remember if you are experiencing issues in your relationship or just need some advice hit us up on The Morning Hustle hotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: My Man Won’t Stop Partying During The Pandemic was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Partying#Covid
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
163
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy