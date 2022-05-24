ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Texas Opens Big 12 Tournament Against Oklahoma State

By Connor Zimmerlee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeF4m_0fovQoot00

A strong tourney run could put the Longhorns in line to host a regional.

Well, the regular season is finally over and it is time for the Big 12 Tournament for the Texas Longhorns. They enter tournament play as the No. 5 seed and open with No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday. If the Longhorns want any shot at hosting a regional, they will need to make a strong tournament run.

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Cowboys.

How to watch:

Wednesday at 9 a.m. Central (ESPNU)

A look at Oklahoma State's season so far

Oklahoma State enters the conference tournament having finished fourth in Big 12 play during the regular season. The Cowboys swept the season series against the Longhorns in Austin and will look to make it four victories over Texas this season on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State by the numbers

Record: 36-18 (15-9 Big 12)

Runs scored: 395

Runs allowed: 266

Team ERA: 4.44

Team Avg.: .290

Oklahoma State wins this game if...

The Cowboys do what they did in their regular season series against the Longhorns, which is knock out their starting pitching early. If the Cowboys can get past the Longhorns starter and to a bullpen that has been shaky and inconsistent all season, they will be in good shape to stay out of the losers bracket. Otherwise, if they let the Texas starter get in a groove early, it could be a long game for the Cowboys.

Texas wins this game if...

Their pitching staff shows up and delivers a solid outing, from the starter to the bullpen. There is no doubt that the Texas bats can put up runs in bunches, but it will not matter if the pitching staff turns around and gives those runs right back. If the Longhorns can figure out their pitching ahead of tournament play, they might be able to make a deep run, but otherwise their stay in Arlington will be short lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2aWs_0fovQoot00

Pete Hansen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwbXJ_0fovQoot00

Travis Sthele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOcKq_0fovQoot00

Luke Harrison

