From the June 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Americans own a lot of crap. So much, in fact, that there's a whole TV industry devoted to our bottomless appetite for acquisition. Pawn Stars, American Pickers, Storage Wars, Hoarders—these shows revolve around our possessions, how we accrue and dispose of them, how they come to rule our lives. For many of us, our mountainous volume of belongings outstrips the size of our homes (consider that construction of personal storage units increased 584 percent between 2015 and 2020). And if the junk has to go somewhere, it also has to get there. Which is why the hottest new economy car is a pickup: the 2022 Ford Maverick.

