Cardinals to sign RB Darrel Williams

The Arizona Cardinals are adding another veteran player to their running back room. After visiting the team last month, former Kansas City Chiefs running back will be signing with Arizona, according to Jordan Schultz.

Williams spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs after entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of LSU.

He had the most playing time of his career last season and had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He played in all 17 games, starting seven. He rushed for 558 yards and six touchdowns on 3.9 yards per attempt. He added 47 receptions for 452 yards and another two scores.

The 5-11, 219-pound back is also strong in pass protection.

He would come in to have a similar role he had in Kansas City. He would spell James Conner and give the Cardinals proven production behind him.

The running backs currently on the roster behind Conner are Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, Jaylen Samuels, sixth-round draft pick Keaontay Ingram and undrafted rookies T.J. Pledger and Ronnie Rivers.

According to Schultz, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams and reached out to the Cardinals. He likely spoke with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was Mahomes’ college head coach at Texas Tech.

When the Cardinals announce the move, they will have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for Williams.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and