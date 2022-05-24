ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Healthcare Launches the Stopain® Clinical ‘Points of Relief’ Resource Center and Newsletter for DCs

Cover picture for the articleStopain Clinical aims to educate, inform hands-on health care professionals through insights and advice from respected industry-wide leaders. The team at Troy Healthcare, makers of Stopain® Clinical, Stopain® Clinical Migraine & Headache, and ConquerTM Disinfectant Cleaner, are thrilled to continue their journey of supporting hands-on healthcare professionals through the release of...

Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
