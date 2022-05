Pick up a plate of Greek food curbside, learn about all things rosé or head to the premiere of a documentary on Missouri wine this weekend. “Drive up for dolmades! the St. Louis County Greekfest is back to kick off the summer with a curbside food event at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, the annual food festival takes place over Memorial Day weekend, May 27 through 30. Customers can choose from a variety of plated dinners, appetizers and desserts. Expect traditional favorites, including dolmades, baklava, spanakopita, gyros, souvlaki, kataifi and more.” Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 8pm and Monday from 11am to 3pm.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO