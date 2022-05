Click here to read the full article. Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick, died in a car accident Monday morning in Dallas, TX, his agent confirmed to media outlets. He was 25. Gladney was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in the 2020 season, starting 15 and finishing the season with 81 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one forced fumble. He was released by Vikings last August after he was indicted...

DALLAS, TX ・ 29 MINUTES AGO