Illinois health officials are confirming the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in the state this year. The DuPage County Health Department collected a positive mosquito batch Tuesday from Roselle in DuPage. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year. West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

2 DAYS AGO