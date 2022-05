“The Life Line “Superliner” Ford F550 4×4 will go into service this week and begin serving the Town as “A-3” or Ambulance 3. The Department wishes to thank the community for providing this new platform for the delivery of EMS services. On average, this vehicle will respond out to 4.1 medical emergencies every 24 hours.

LAKEVILLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO