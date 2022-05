The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has an official release month. With Star Wars Celebration currently kicking off today, Lucasfilm is providing fans with updates on their favorite stars and streaming series. For instance, Star Wars: Andor announced its release date with its first teaser trailer, and now a month has been announced for when Mando and Grogu will be back in our lives. Instead of premiering at the end of 2022, Season 3 of The Mandalorian will board Disney+ in February 2023, as most likely the first Star Wars series to premiere in the new year.

