Man Stabbed by Group of Masked Men After Argument in San Ysidro

05.25.2022 | 9:22 AM | CHULA VISTA – Witnesses told the CHP that the male driver of the Mustang was racing a Blue Camaro southbound on the I-5 with speeds well over 80 mph as they were cutting in & out of traffic. The driver of the Mustang cut into a lane and rear-end a truck with 3 males inside who were on their way to work. The driver of the truck lost control, leaving the roadway and went up the right-side embankment, and rolled several times back down to the right shoulder. Firefighters extricated the male driver from the truck. The driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital along with his two passengers who suffered minor injuries. Traffic was brought to a standstill at times. The CHP is investigating.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO