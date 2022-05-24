ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Stabbed by Group of Masked Men After Argument in San Ysidro

By City News Service
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 34-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with four suspects in the San Ysidro District of San Diego, police said Tuesday. Officers from the San Diego...

www.nbcsandiego.com

NBC San Diego

Housing Crisis: San Diego Home-Sale Argument Leads to Stabbing

A 50-year-old man was stabbed several times during an altercation in the Castle neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday to 4003 Dwight St. where they learned the victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside their home, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced in 1988 cold case shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who fatally shot a bicyclist in an Encanto- area neighborhood more than three decades ago was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in state prison. Leovardo Salceda, 52, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 37-year-old Oliver Harrison, who was shot on July 31, 1988. Police […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Mother, Child on Bikes Struck By Suspected DUI Driver in Imperial Beach

A mother and her child were taken to a hospital after being thrown from their bikes by a pickup, authorities said Wednesday. A 78-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on 11th Street when he collided with two bicyclists crossing the street at Fern Avenue around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Inmate, 64, Found Dead at San Diego Central Jail Downtown

A 64-year-old inmate was found dead of unknown causes early Wednesday at San Diego Central Jail, authorities reported. Deputies conducting security checks on the seventh floor of the Front Street detention center found the man unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell shortly after midnight, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
onscene.tv

2 Cars Racing Caused Major Injury Crash | Chula Vista

05.25.2022 | 9:22 AM | CHULA VISTA – Witnesses told the CHP that the male driver of the Mustang was racing a Blue Camaro southbound on the I-5 with speeds well over 80 mph as they were cutting in & out of traffic. The driver of the Mustang cut into a lane and rear-end a truck with 3 males inside who were on their way to work. The driver of the truck lost control, leaving the roadway and went up the right-side embankment, and rolled several times back down to the right shoulder. Firefighters extricated the male driver from the truck. The driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital along with his two passengers who suffered minor injuries. Traffic was brought to a standstill at times. The CHP is investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Mother and child hospitalized after getting thrown from their bike when hit by a pickup

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – A mother and her child were taken to a hospital after being thrown from their bikes by a pickup, authorities said Wednesday. A 78-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silvarado was traveling on 11th Street when he collided with two bicyclists crossing the street at Fern Avenue around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
sanelijolife.com

Update on San Elijo Hills shooting video posted on Reddit

Update on San Elijo Hills shooting video posted on Reddit. Loud AF at 2 AM and decides to shoot a gun in the air. from Idiotswithguns. – The Sheriff Gang Unit identified the shooter immediately, and the suspect was arrested by Tuesday morning 5/24/22. He’s a juvenile and a suspected gang member.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a suspected DUI crash in Poway; Jordan Bourassa arrested (Poway, CA)

Man killed after a suspected DUI crash in Poway; Jordan Bourassa arrested (Poway, CA)Nationwide Report. A male passenger lost his life following a suspected DUI crash Wednesday in Poway while the male driver, identified as 23-year-old Jordan Bourassa was detained in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle wreck took place on Twin Peaks Road and Community Road at about 3:22 a.m. [...]
POWAY, CA
KPBS

Lockdown lifted after shooting threat at North County school

An unfounded school-shooting threat prompted lockdowns today at a half-dozen secondary, middle and elementary schools in the Black Mountain Ranch and neighboring 4S Ranch communities, authorities reported. An unknown person made the telephone threat against Del Norte High School via a call to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

