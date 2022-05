Diviniti is Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, but on May 29, she’ll be putting on a different hat – that of DJ. The multifaceted artist will be one of six DJs scheduled to perform at the Detroit Diaspora Day Party is King at The Irwin House in the LaSalle Garden District from noon to 10 p.m. Recently, Diviniti sat with rolling out to discuss her career and DJ’ing at the event.

