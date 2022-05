Police forces are reportedly taking an average of three minutes longer to attend serious offences in England and Wales compared with six years ago.BBC News said information requests from 22 of the 43 police forces in England and Wales suggest officers are now 28% slower to attend Grade 1 emergencies after receiving 999 calls.This equates to taking three minutes longer on average to arrive at serious incidents.The BBC said responses from 19 forces suggested they were 44% slower to arrive at serious incidents than in 2013.The public should have confidence in the police and that their force will do everything...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 51 MINUTES AGO